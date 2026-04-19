The Gadfly

The Gadfly

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March 2026

Islamophobia: A Word for Cowards
It protects Islam from criticism and Muslims from nobody.
  Frederick Alexander
Why the Left Needs Monsters
How the myth of kindness creates its own enemies.
  Frederick Alexander
Dear America, Please Invade Britain
We know you're busy, but consider this modest proposal.
  Frederick Alexander
The Terrible Idea That Will Not Die
Malthusianism and the population panic that never goes away.
  Frederick Alexander
John Cleese and the Death of Satire
Why an 86-year-old comedian is still doing the job that younger comedians won’t.
  Frederick Alexander
Political Islam and the Walking Dead
On what's eating liberal democracy from the inside.
  Frederick Alexander
On the Pleasures of Hating
Plus: a strange obituary, a propagandist and an idiot.
  Frederick Alexander
The Guardian Class Discovers Iran
Pity they didn’t spare a thought for the victims of clerical fascism.
  Frederick Alexander

February 2026

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