Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Essays
Marginalia
Quotes
Terrible Ideas
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Why Academic Writing Sounds Like Hell
Words that mean things sound dumb to a room full of critical theorists.
22 hrs ago
•
Frederick Alexander
82
49
21
The War on Stigma
How we're losing the social instincts that hold a society together.
Apr 12
•
Frederick Alexander
136
40
36
Postmodernism: The Idea That Ate Itself
How the West's intellectual immune system became the disease.
Apr 3
•
Frederick Alexander
548
117
170
March 2026
Islamophobia: A Word for Cowards
It protects Islam from criticism and Muslims from nobody.
Mar 29
•
Frederick Alexander
127
19
40
Why the Left Needs Monsters
How the myth of kindness creates its own enemies.
Mar 22
•
Frederick Alexander
244
56
90
Dear America, Please Invade Britain
We know you're busy, but consider this modest proposal.
Mar 17
•
Frederick Alexander
153
55
44
The Terrible Idea That Will Not Die
Malthusianism and the population panic that never goes away.
Mar 15
•
Frederick Alexander
53
13
17
John Cleese and the Death of Satire
Why an 86-year-old comedian is still doing the job that younger comedians won’t.
Mar 12
•
Frederick Alexander
130
30
26
Political Islam and the Walking Dead
On what's eating liberal democracy from the inside.
Mar 8
•
Frederick Alexander
215
16
59
On the Pleasures of Hating
Plus: a strange obituary, a propagandist and an idiot.
Mar 4
•
Frederick Alexander
77
36
23
The Guardian Class Discovers Iran
Pity they didn’t spare a thought for the victims of clerical fascism.
Mar 1
•
Frederick Alexander
198
43
45
February 2026
Leftists, Islamists, and Other Spoiled Children
The coalition makes no sense. Until you look at the psychology.
Feb 22
•
Frederick Alexander
109
8
28
© 2026 Frederick Alexander
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts