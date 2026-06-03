The Gadfly

The Gadfly

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Frederick Alexander's avatar
Frederick Alexander
1hEdited

This story is everywhere right now for obvious reasons, and there are a thousand takes already – some good, some instant and sloppy. My essays take a lot of time, so I greatly appreciate your likes and restacks. Comments are open for a bit, and I look forward to hearing your views; I'll reply in the coming days. And if you're new here, do subscribe. Thanks for reading!

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Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
1h

Thanks Frederick, very powerfully expressed. There’s not much more to add apart from to wonder how much more of the sneering contempt the ordinary, decent people of this country will take. Enough of the lying, the gaslighting, the whataboutery, the deflection, the instructions not to be angry. We can all see what’s been happening for the past few decades. And that is that the narcissistic arrogance of the people in power has created chaos out of order. All because they are convinced that they know what’s best for us and they will impose it whether we like it or not.

May that poor boy rest in peace and his heartbroken family eventually find some comfort.

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