The Gadfly

The Gadfly

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Jan in NW FL's avatar
Jan in NW FL
2d

This is a great essay and so true. I find myself at 76 returning to the classics to find in them what I missed because I was too young when I read them or skipped reading them in the past. In line with your thoughts, I’m very suspicious of current “best sellers “ or “recommended “new publications because they are often/always woke themes and often these blatantly pushed without any insight, thought provocation or even interesting writing style. Ideology reigns. And, prize winning is similarly skewed. However, my own resistance occasionally bites me. Someone I trust recommended Trust (pun intended) by Hernan Diaz, a Pulitzer Prize winner….which heighten my suspicion of its messages before I cracked it open. But, I gave it a try and I loved it. Interesting structure. Great writing. Relatable to me in some stunning ways. I read it in less than three days which is unusual for me, given the demand in my life and my old attention span (age, social media and iPhone degraded)! But, reading the great classics now seems a breath of fresh mountain air.

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1 reply by Frederick Alexander
Time to Write's avatar
Time to Write
2d

You've captured the essence of something for me that I couldn't name. It used to be that reading a novel was a singular act - you sat with the material in front of you. You didn't run it through a filter of binaries and moral absoluteism. You simply read it and experienced it in a way that was relevant to the reader. I really, really miss those more innocent days of reading for its own sake. I hate now that so much writing is about "important messaging".

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3 replies by Frederick Alexander and others
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