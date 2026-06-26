The Gadfly

The Gadfly

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Frederick Alexander's avatar
Frederick Alexander
17h

This started as a short Substack Note about Keir Starmer's resignation, but I went off on a nostalgia trip. Thanks for indulging me, and I hope you found it interesting. Perhaps it stoked a few memories of your own.

You'll almost certainly disagree with at least something in here, so share your thoughts. I'll respond to comments over the coming days.

Thanks as always to the supporters of The Gadfly who make this possible, and thanks for reading.

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Bat Man's avatar
Bat Man
15h

Nice summary

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