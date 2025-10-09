The Gadfly

The Gadfly

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The Gadfly

Skewering the absurdities of our age. Making sense of the ideas behind them.

gadfly (n.) an insect that bites livestock. Also: a person who irritates, criticises, or provokes politicians and authority figures to spur change, accountability, or critical thought. Socrates was known as the “gadfly of Athens”.

About Frederick Alexander

I try to say what’s actually going on rather than what we’re all supposed to pretend is going on. Conservative by disposition, liberal by principle, fond of irony.

I write about fashionable delusions and moral confusions, and take a particular interest in how progressive orthodoxy has captured Western institutions and corrupted the language.

Start here: Postmodernism: The Idea That Ate Itself

What people are saying:

“Frederick cuts through fashionable narratives with clarity and precision, exposing the ideas and incentives driving today’s cultural confusion. Sharp, principled work that has become essential reading.”
Lucy Tabrizi, writer, Notes from the Ruins

“A propagandist and a fucking idiot.”
Freddie de Boer, Substack bestseller and Marxist

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Skewering the absurdities of our age. Making sense of the ideas behind them.

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