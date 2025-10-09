The Gadfly

Skewering the absurdities of our age. Making sense of the ideas behind them.

gadfly (n.) an insect that bites livestock. Also: a person who irritates, criticises, or provokes politicians and authority figures to spur change, accountability, or critical thought. Socrates was known as the “gadfly of Athens”.

About Frederick Alexander

I try to say what’s actually going on rather than what we’re all supposed to pretend is going on. Conservative by disposition, liberal by principle, fond of irony.

I write about fashionable delusions and moral confusions, and take a particular interest in how progressive orthodoxy has captured Western institutions and corrupted the language.

Start here: Postmodernism: The Idea That Ate Itself

What people are saying:

“Frederick cuts through fashionable narratives with clarity and precision, exposing the ideas and incentives driving today’s cultural confusion. Sharp, principled work that has become essential reading.”

– Lucy Tabrizi, writer, Notes from the Ruins

“A propagandist and a fucking idiot.”

– Freddie de Boer, Substack bestseller and Marxist