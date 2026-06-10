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Dennis H Schneider's avatar
Dennis H Schneider
13h

Hitler used anti-Semitism to good effect but he hated Poles just as much. The Nazis killed 6 million Jews but their plan was to kill 30 to 60 million Slavs and to wipe Poland off the map. They actually killed 3 million Polish Jews and also 3 million non Jewish Poles. It is never about the Jews, because those who hate Jews will always turn to attack others as well. This used to be understood on the Left, but because of refusal to see Islam as it is, not any more.

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Bob G's avatar
Bob G
14h

Very well written, Frederick. I have read Harris' books and I much admire him.

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