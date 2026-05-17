The Gadfly

The Gadfly

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Sandra Pinches's avatar
Sandra Pinches
3d

I hate anti historical casting, and I hate the rewriting by far lesser minds of the world’s great literature. We need to stop raising kids to think that they popped out of the womb superior to anyone who has been born previously. I wish I could say that Homer will outlast the most recent generations of Westerners, but I fear that he will not. This isn’t the first time that barbarians destroyed the accumulated wisdom of great civilizations.

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Anna Krylov's avatar
Anna Krylov
3d

Hollywood and Disney have become caricatures of themselves. They keep pumping up stodgy and ridiculous in their simplicity ideological messages instead of movies -- just like the Soviet entertainment did. It's time for alternative entertainment companies to rise -- whoever is bold enough to fill the current void will rake billions and fame.

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