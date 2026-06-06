The Gadfly

The Gadfly

16 Comments

User's avatar
Frederick Alexander's avatar
Frederick Alexander
2dEdited

If you're reading this, you've made it to the end of a long piece. I hope it gave you some new ways to think about these issues. Thanks for taking the time – and thanks especially to the readers who support my work. If a line or two stuck with you, do restack it and please also share the article with anyone you think would get something from it. I spend ages on these, and a writer wants readers more than anything. And let me know what you think in the comments below. I'll reply in the coming days. Thanks!

Reply
Share
Time to Write's avatar
Time to Write
2d

"Once a society agrees that injury confers moral authority, it has created a currency. And currency invites counterfeiters." These words say it all.

Back in the 90s, my work was in feminist circles helping women victims of domestic and sexual abuse. Because most of the jobs were with non-profits that were supported by government grants and charitable contributions, jobs were scarce. It became clear as I interviewed for various positions that my status as a childhood sexual abuse survivor was the best currency I had. Not my skills, not my training. My victimhood status somehow elevated my relevance. Cue the competition: I see your sexual abuse and I raise you my ritual abuse. I see your blackness and I raise you my gayness. It was like a points system.

Your article is so well-written. I appreciate its clarity.

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gadfly · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture