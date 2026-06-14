The Gadfly

The Gadfly

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Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
1h

An extremely well balanced piece in your usual calm and thoughtful style. I’d add that he does a lot for good causes and he also works extremely hard, often sleeping overnight near his projects.

Just one slight niggle- you mention that X exposed the grooming gangs to the world. I’d suggest that his opening up of free speech is massive, particularly for those of us living under Starmer’s Stasi regime. Prior to Musk buying X most of the people fighting gender ideology had no platform at all. People were being cancelled with no ability to fight back. Musk gave Graham Linehan and many others, their voices back. As a result, the fight to save children from indoctrination and mutilation has moved on in leaps and bounds. And we could credit him with the Labour Party having to cave in to a national inquiry into the grooming gangs despite Starmer’s insistence that it was all a ‘far right bandwagon’. What a vile man he is. So I’m incredibly grateful to Musk and if he's made lots of money through his own hard work, I’m fine with that.

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Anna Krylov's avatar
Anna Krylov
1h

This is much needed balanced perspective. People like Musk drive the innovation forward and create wealth for the society at large. The do not hoard bananas -- they grow them at scale. And yes, they can be insufferable too.

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