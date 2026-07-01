The Gadfly

The Gadfly

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Helen's avatar
Helen
15h

Thank you for that birthday gift.

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David's avatar
David
16h

I love this article and I love the bottle top meme. Nothing could be starker.

Despite all the hate directed its way, America still believes in itself.

In a world of self loathing, blame, denial and excuses, countries and people who have a national energy and self esteem are such an inspiration and a welcome relief.

Perhaps we need a league table of self belief in Western nations.

Success and achievement seems to lead to guilt. Good times create weak men. We need to work on the antidote to that. Probably by remembering more of the stories during the hard times that create good men.

In the West the number of nations where a majority of the people still believe in themselves is pretty short. Israel and America only? Perhaps Australia? Britain as you say is still battling internally to rediscover what made it Great in the first place. Too many Oikophobes within its own borders.

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