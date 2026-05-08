The Gadfly

The Gadfly

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Gadfly
9hEdited

Thanks for reading, and special thanks as always to the supporters of The Gadfly. If you're new here, clicking the article 'like' and 'restack' buttons helps others find the piece and subscribing keeps me writing. Regular readers may have noticed I've been showing up more in these essays. I'll probably write more about China and other experiences in future, and include some sunnier topics as well.

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jim peden
10hEdited

I believe we've been living through the death of the Enlightenment.

What interests me is how a movement whose fruits so clearly improved the world for all of us can have failed to hold the public consciousness. As you rightly point out, reasoned debate in public life has become unfashionable and the focus on ego is tearing society apart.

Do we have to experience a complete collapse of society before we revert to the principles that saved us a couple of centuries ago?

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