The Gadfly

The Gadfly

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Kim's avatar
Kim
5hEdited

Another excellent piece, Frederick. From the other side of the pond here in the US it is shocking to see what has evolved in the UK in recent decades. My husband and I spent a year in Lancaster in the late 1970’s prior to the mass immigration of Islamists and the misguided government responses but I can see exactly how tolerance, diversity and liberal values have been distorted in such a way that people are unable to say, see or hear any evil. It reminds me very much of the nice Minnesotans being hoodwinked by the Somali immigrants who have been committing widespread fraud and stealing millions from taxpayers. To this day you re accused of being a racist if you dare bring up this fact.

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Sandra Pinches's avatar
Sandra Pinches
2hEdited

Brilliant article, Frederick. It made me so angry I had to take a break.

I run into this problems you described at work every week, especially with white Millennial and Gen Z females. It is impossible to talk to them about cultural differences, including ones that I make no negative judgments about, because they conflate culture with race. They are also so judgmental themselves that they attribute judgments to me and attack me whenever I comment on a nonwhite culture, especially if I am commenting on behavior that they themselves would condemn. As you explained so well, no one can comment on any aspect of cultures that the leftists label as nonwhite without being attacked as a "racist bigot."

It has become impossible to have rational respectful conversations with these people, and they seem to not mind if an increasing number of people detest them, because they take that as proof that they are Good and all of their critics are Bad. Which confirms their own Goodness every time they start an argument with anyone who points out that certain destructive behaviors are more prevalent within specific nonwhite cultures (or "trans" subcultures).

The rage I feel towards the leftists gets bigger weekly. Unfortunately, I live in one of the most woke cities in the world, so I am forced to interact with them, and moving away isn't a good option for me currently. I know that I am reacting to the leftists' manipulations, and am having the exact reaction the manipulations are designed to create, but knowing that not enabled me to restore my inner peace.

At some point, these people are going to crush all of Western Civ into complete passive submission to their insane ideology. We are already a long ways down that path. The alternatives to will probably not involve further efforts at "dialogue."

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