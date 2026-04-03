The Gadfly

The Gadfly

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Frederick Alexander's avatar
Frederick Alexander
Apr 3Edited

If you're reading this, you've made it to the end of a very long piece. Thanks for taking the time! I hope it gave you something to think about. And thanks, as always, to the Gadfly's supporters who make this possible.

If you've stumbled upon this piece and found it useful, do subscribe and click the like button. It helps others find it.

P.S., I usually post essays on Sundays. However, since the schedule is a social construct, I'm posting this one today. Enjoy your weekend and Happy Easter.

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Isabela Fairclough's avatar
Isabela Fairclough
Apr 3Edited

Masterful essay, thank you. Happy Easter to you too. The Gadfly and Danny Burmawi's substack are my best discoveries so far this year. Funniest: "the Guardian = a Foucault newsletter with a sports section". Scruton's "Frauds, Fools and Firebrands" is one of my favourite books too.

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