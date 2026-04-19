The Gadfly

The Gadfly

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Frederick Alexander's avatar
Frederick Alexander
21hEdited

Thanks for reading. I hope it was clear and passed Orwell's own test (for the most part). If this is your first time here and you found this piece interesting or useful, do subscribe and click the article 'like' button – it helps others see it.

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Rudolph Rigger's avatar
Rudolph Rigger
21h

I think your subliminal meta-narrative juxtaposes the semiotic contextualization underpinning the autonomous and hierarchical frameworks of temporally-based sub-linear structures of modality with the dominant sub-schema of contingent re-actualizations of homological meaning in a problematically consanguineous fashion.

I think I've just broken my head. Need to lie down.

Great piece, by the way.

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