The Gadfly

The Gadfly

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Frederick Alexander's avatar
Frederick Alexander
8dEdited

Thanks for reading. In an earlier draft, I looked at the distinction anthropologist Ruth Benedict made between "shame cultures", where moral behaviour is enforced primarily through external social pressure, and "guilt cultures", where the pressure is more internal. I also covered Joseph Henrich's idea about WEIRD societies – Western, Educated, Industrialised, Rich, Democratic – to describe how the West is an outlier when it comes to shame. Fascinating stuff, but too much to pack into a single essay. I'll return to it in a follow-up if there's interest.

The Gadfly is six months old this week. The next six months will have long-form essays and shorter pieces as before, but with audio/video and some new topics.

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Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
8d

“Anti-social behaviour ought to be rare because a happy society is one where its citizens value the shared space; each of us signed up to an unwritten contract that says mutual respect will be rewarded.”

I think you’ve hit the nail on the head with that sentence. There are a number of contributing factors as to why we’ve lost a shared sense of identity- left wing identity politics which sets up competing groups, decades long disparagement of our culture and values, rampant multiculturalism with no expectation of assimilation, amongst others.

Littering seems to be a minor issue when we look at the number of serious problems around us, but it illustrates perfectly the roots of the problems that globalism is causing. People need a shared sense of identity in order for a society to thrive, otherwise we are just strangers waiting in an airport lounge.

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