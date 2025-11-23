“Sorry ‘some cultures are inferior to others’ is just racism with extra steps”– Alonso Gurmendi, Fellow in Human Rights, LSE on X

You’ve probably stumbled upon a comment like this before on social media or in the pages of the New York Times. It’s the kind of thinking that flows through the progressive bloodstream, bypassing the prefrontal cortex and heading straight for the emotional centre of the brain – especially the part responsible for virtue-signalling. It’s abject nonsense, of course, but we need to deal with the problem of moral and cultural relativism – that’s what we’re talking about here – because it pops up all the time.

Let’s begin with a simple test that takes five seconds. Would you rather raise your daughter in Norway or Afghanistan? You already know the answer – everyone does. Some cultures are simply better for human flourishing. We know instinctively that South Korea produces happier, healthier people than North Korea. We can mea…