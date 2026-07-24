The Gadfly

The Gadfly

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Mark Birbeck's avatar
Mark Birbeck
4h

Brilliant writing. Thank you Frederick

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rxc's avatar
rxc
3h

A simple answer - they are crazy. In the colloquial sense of the word crazy. In the past crazy people were ignored or killed,if they were dangerous. Now we cultivate crazy people, for the wonderful art they create, or the amazing words they string together, or their beauty. They are being elected to the highest positions of leadership, and creating thinking thing machines that they do not understand and can barely control.

It is not a good sign

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