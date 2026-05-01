The Gadfly

The Gadfly

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Gadfly
2hEdited

Thanks for reading. I feel outraged at what's happening to Jews in the UK and elsewhere, although I try to control my fury here. I cannot know what it's like to be at the receiving end of hatred just for being Jewish in your own country, but know that you have my complete solidarity – and there are many millions of others who feel the same.

This piece will remain free to read forever. I hope, despite the depressing subject matter, it gives a little insight into what's going on, although my Jewish friends here will correct me if I've missed something important.

Comments will remain open to all for a while. Good-faith argument welcome. The other stuff will be swiftly dealt with. I will reply to comments in the coming days.

If you're new here, please remember to subscribe and click the article's 'like' button. It helps others find it.

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RushHourCS's avatar
RushHourCS
5h

Well written!

At one Point, Adorno said the main benefit of antisemitism for antisemites is to have their hatred sanctioned by a moral majority, so they can let it flow unhindered by any rules of civilisation, shame or just decent rules of behaviour.

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