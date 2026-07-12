The Gadfly

The Gadfly

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Jan in NW FL's avatar
Jan in NW FL
13h

“What unites them is the belief that they are morally qualified to redesign society, which is exactly why they are the last people on earth who should be charged with the task”. And they keep getting clicks and, worse, votes!!!!

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Jeremy Wickins's avatar
Jeremy Wickins
11h

Even if a person I loathed had died - especially by alleged murder - I would not celebrate. I would just say nothing. For me, it would be dishonorable - crass, even - to gloat like these grotesques have done.

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