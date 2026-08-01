The Gadfly

The Gadfly

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Frederick Alexander's avatar
Frederick Alexander
19h

I'm a huge fan of Martin Amis, though reading his essays is a sharp lesson in humility. I highly recommend 'The War Against Cliché' if you want to see a master essayist at work. He's very funny, too.

If you found this piece interesting, you'll probably like my one on academic writing (linked above).

And if you missed last week's mammoth essay on existential freedom, do give it a read. It's among my best work.

Thanks as always to my paid subscribers, who make this possible. I'll respond to comments over the coming days.

Thanks for reading!

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Mitch's avatar
Mitch
19hEdited

I thought the phrase "Black Lives Matter" had to be the dumbest, most manipulative slogan I had ever heard, until “No human being is illegal” arose.

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