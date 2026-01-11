Here’s an observation that explains more about our exhausted political discourse than a dozen explainers on progressive moral confusion.

“It’s amazing how much leftist discourse consists of pretending not to understand what’s plainly being said — thus making discourse impossible.”

Clarifying, isn’t it?

This piece is about that habit – what I’ve come to think of as strategic incomprehension, especially on the left. It’s the deliberate act of pretending not to understand what’s being said, because understanding it would concede the argument.

To be clear, I’m not talking about the old left, the one your granddad supported via a trade union. This isn’t a piece about thoughtful left-of-centre liberals, either – the kind who still believe in reason, common sense and individual liberty. Most of these people are perfectly capable of good-faith arguments and moral seriousness.

I’m referring to that infuriating habit of discussing complex issues in a way that ha…